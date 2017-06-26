Nestle, Italian bank deal prop up European shares

LONDON, June 26 European shares rose on Monday as banks rallied after Italy reached a deal to wind up two failed regional banks and Nestle climbed to a new record after an activist investor urged changes at the consumer bellwether. Italy began winding up two failed Veneto region banks on Sunday in a deal that could cost taxpayers up to 17 billion euros but puts an end to a long-running crisis and leaves the lenders' good assets in the hands of Intesa Sanpaolo.

