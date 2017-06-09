Momentum runs into wall as Nasdaq megacaps careen off course
A key stock market fault line buckled Friday as a group of momentum stocks that were fueling this year's rally suddenly plunged. So abrupt were the losses in companies from Facebook Inc. to Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc. to Nvidia Corp. that they pulled the Nasdaq 100 Index to its biggest decline relative to the Dow Jones industrial average since 2008.
