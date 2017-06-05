Mideast Stocks-Saudi rises ahead of Msci decision, Ezdan leaps in Qatar
DUBAI, June 4 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose on Sunday on hopes that MSCI would soon begin steps towards adding Riyadh to its emerging market index. Other regional bourses moved little though major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded sharply in Qatar.
