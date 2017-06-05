Mideast Stocks-Qatar weak on political crisis, Dubai's Emaar jumps on unit's Ipo plan

DUBAI, June 7 Qatar's stock market fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, hit by the breaking of diplomatic ties with its neighbours, though the pace of the drop slowed. The Qatari index lost 1.0 percent to a fresh 17-month low, taking its losses to 9.7 percent since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic links and transport ties on Monday, accusing Doha of backing terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.