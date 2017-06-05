Mideast Stocks-Qatar weak on political crisis, Dubai's Emaar jumps on unit's Ipo plan
DUBAI, June 7 Qatar's stock market fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, hit by the breaking of diplomatic ties with its neighbours, though the pace of the drop slowed. The Qatari index lost 1.0 percent to a fresh 17-month low, taking its losses to 9.7 percent since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic links and transport ties on Monday, accusing Doha of backing terrorism.
