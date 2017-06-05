Mideast Stocks-Banks may weigh on Qat...

Mideast Stocks-Banks may weigh on Qatar, oil below $50 curb rest of Gulf

Qatar's stock market may start the week with losses after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to apply enhanced due diligence to any accounts they hold with six Qatari banks. The order came as the UAE told local banks to stop dealing with 59 individuals and 12 entities with alleged links to Qatar and to freeze all their assets.

