Market Fits Highlight Central Bankers' Difficult Task

Sharp moves in bond and foreign exchange markets have underlined the challenge that Europe's top central bankers face as they prepare investors for the day when they will start to phase out policies that have supported the economy through financial crises and political uncertainty. European Central Bank head Mario Draghi's statements this week about a "firming and broadening" economic recovery and a "prudent" and "gradual" withdrawal of stimulus were taken as a sign the bank was going to phase out its measures faster than expected.

