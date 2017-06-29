Market Fits Highlight Central Bankers' Difficult Task
Sharp moves in bond and foreign exchange markets have underlined the challenge that Europe's top central bankers face as they prepare investors for the day when they will start to phase out policies that have supported the economy through financial crises and political uncertainty. European Central Bank head Mario Draghi's statements this week about a "firming and broadening" economic recovery and a "prudent" and "gradual" withdrawal of stimulus were taken as a sign the bank was going to phase out its measures faster than expected.
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun 2
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May '17
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
