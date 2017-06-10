Loonie climbs on more signals that interest rates may rise, TSX continues decline

The loonie shot up Tuesday following fresh signals from the Bank of Canada that it's giving more thought to raising interest rates, while Toronto's main stock index continued its second day of declines. The Canadian dollar was up one U.S. cent to an average trading price of 75.54 cents US - its highest level since late February - following comments by Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz that the economy is gathering momentum.

