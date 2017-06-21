Greece's Tsipras lays out prospect of bond market return
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras says his country will "very soon" be in a position to tap bond markets again, which would be Greece's first test of investor sentiment since 2014. Tsipras told his cabinet that this was a result of last week's deal with European creditors, which eased fears Greece might soon face another brush with bankruptcy.
