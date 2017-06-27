Go Short on American Stocks Says This $500 Billion Fund Firm

Investors should bet against U.S. equities because they'll continue to lag behind emerging-market peers during the remainder of the year, according to AllianceBernstein LP. Lofty expectations for earnings growth at American companies raise the risk of disappointment, said Vadim Zlotnikov, chief market strategist and co-head of multi-asset solutions at AllianceBernstein.

