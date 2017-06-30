Global stocks mixed as Europe bounces back
Global shares were mixed Friday, with European benchmarks bouncing back after a bleak start to the day in Asia. The Shanghai Composite regained lost ground to close marginally higher on upbeat Chinese manufacturing data.
