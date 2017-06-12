Global Markets-Asia stocks inch higher, sterling and euro steady ahead of Brexit talks
SINGAPORE, June 19 Asian stocks began the week modestly higher on Monday after Wall Street offered little guidance, while sterling and the euro steadied before the start of talks over the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union. "Investors in the Asia-Pacific region face a mixed and modest outlook to begin the trading week," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, wrote in a note.
