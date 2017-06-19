Gains from the likes of Apple, AMD and Alphabet help propel area stocks higher Monday.
In this Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo, a person takes a photo of an Apple logo before an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. With the likes of Apple, AMD and Alphabet gaining ground, Monday, investors came back to the stock market and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to an all-time high close.
