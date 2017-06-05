FTSE 100 Index down as terror attack puts pressure on travel and leisure stocks
Travel and leisure stocks dragged the London market lower as investors responded to Saturday's terror attack in the British capital. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/ftse-100-index-down-as-terror-attack-puts-pressure-on-travel-and-leisure-stocks-35791483.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35791482.ece/10c7d/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-2c6d2e48-b7d8-443f-803a-2e81dea03207_I1.jpg Travel and leisure stocks dragged the London market lower as investors responded to Saturday's terror attack in the British capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun 2
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May 26
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC