FOREX-UK election upset pummels pound, other currencies stay calm

TOKYO, June 9 The pound fell sharply on Friday after British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party appeared set to fall short of an expected majority in a general election. Sterling was down 1.5 percent at $1.2764 after sliding to as low as $1.2693, down about 2 percent and the weakest since April 18. An updated BBC forecast predicted May's Conservatives would win 318 of the 650 seats, eight short of a majority, while Corbyn's left-wing Labour would take 267 -- producing a "hung parliament" and potential deadlock.

