European stocks buoyed by French election outcome
European stocks led world markets higher on Monday after parliamentary elections in France gave a majority to President Emmanuel Macron, an outcome that will give him more power to reform the economy. KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 added 0.9 percent to 5,310 while Germany's DAX rose 0.8 percent to 12,855.
