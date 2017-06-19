European stocks buoyed by French elec...

European stocks buoyed by French election outcome

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

European stocks led world markets higher on Monday after parliamentary elections in France gave a majority to President Emmanuel Macron, an outcome that will give him more power to reform the economy. KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 added 0.9 percent to 5,310 while Germany's DAX rose 0.8 percent to 12,855.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ... Jun 2 Carlos pearl 1
News Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400 May 26 Miranda 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May '17 AIPAC mohels 3
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May '17 About time 38
News Don't care about the French election? Your 401(... Apr '17 tomin cali 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr '17 BOB 1
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Apr '17 Bryce Knorr 180
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC