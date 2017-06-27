European shares hit reverse as Schaef...

European shares hit reverse as Schaeffler slump drags down autos

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON, June 27 European shares fell on Tuesday as a drop in auto stocks after Germany's Schaeffler cut its profit outlook and disappointment over a failed buyout of Stada offset gains among basic resources firms and Spain's Bankia. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.8 percent, as were blue chips, while Germany's DAX was 0.8 percent weaker.

