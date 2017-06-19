Energy stocks lead TSX lower as oil price falls
Canadian oil and gas producers dragged Toronto's main stock index sharply lower this morning as crude oil prices fell. Cenovus Energy was among the hardest hit with its shares down about 10 per cent after it announced the pending retirement of its CEO and revised estimates for asset sales and cost cutting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun 2
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May 26
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC