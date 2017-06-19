Emerging Markets-Mexico rate futures ...

Emerging Markets-Mexico rate futures down on central bank hint

Reuters

SAO PAULO, June 23 Yields paid on Mexican interest-rate future contracts fell on Friday after the central bank signaled it would not increase borrowing costs any further. In an unexpectedly divided decision, Banco de Mexico raised its benchmark rate by a notch to 7 percent, as forecast by all 17 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week.

Chicago, IL

