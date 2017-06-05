Emerging Markets-Emerging stocks hit ...

Emerging Markets-Emerging stocks hit 2-year high; Qatar pressures increase

Reuters

Emerging stocks inched to new two-year highs on Friday and were set to end the week in the black, but Qatar's riyal fell further in the offshore forwards markets after a rollercoaster week that saw its stocks lose 7 percent. Overall emerging markets were kept in check by a firmer dollar and weaker Chinese factory gate prices that again cast doubts on economic growth, but MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.2 percent for a 0.6 percent increase this week.

