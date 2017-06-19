Emerging Markets-Brazil stocks track commodities higher, political worries linger
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazilian stocks rose on Monday, supported by shares of miners and planemaker Embraer SA, though lingering concerns that a political crisis could delay structural reforms kept a lid on gains. Shares of miner Vale SA added the most points to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, tracking iron ore futures higher.
