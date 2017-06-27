Emerging Markets-Brazil, Mexico curre...

Emerging Markets-Brazil, Mexico currencies up after weak U.S. economic data

Reuters

SAO PAULO, June 26 Brazil and Mexico's currencies strengthened on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data bolstered bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest rates by less than planned in coming months. New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May and shipments declined, suggesting a loss of momentum in manufacturing halfway through the second quarter.

Chicago, IL

