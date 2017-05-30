Em Asia FX-Asian currencies firm in narrow trade; yuan eases after 4-day rally
By Ambar Warrick June 2 Asian currencies held mostly steady in tight range trade against a firmer dollar on Friday, while the Chinese yuan snapped four straight sessions of gains as tight offshore liquidity eased. Investors refrained from making major trades ahead of non-farm payrolls data from the United States due later on Friday, which could bolster the odds for an interest rate rise in June.
