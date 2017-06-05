Dow, Russell 2000 hit new highs; uneven finish for US stocks
Wall Street turned in an uneven finish Friday as investors unloaded their technology company shares in favor of energy and financial stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which has outpaced gains by other U.S. stock indexes this year, fell the most.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun 2
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May 26
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC