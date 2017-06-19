China stocks stay in place as MSCI de...

China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

SHANGHAI, June 20 China stocks barely moved on Tuesday morning as investors awaited a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI on whether to add mainland shares to its Emerging Markets Index. The CSI300 index was unchanged at 3,552.56 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent, to 3,146.25 points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ... Jun 2 Carlos pearl 1
News Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400 May 26 Miranda 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May '17 AIPAC mohels 3
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May '17 About time 38
News Don't care about the French election? Your 401(... Apr '17 tomin cali 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr '17 BOB 1
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Apr '17 Bryce Knorr 180
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC