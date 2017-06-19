China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip

SHANGHAI, June 20 China stocks barely moved on Tuesday morning as investors awaited a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI on whether to add mainland shares to its Emerging Markets Index. The CSI300 index was unchanged at 3,552.56 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent, to 3,146.25 points.

