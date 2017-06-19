Cee Markets-Forint steady ahead of rate meeting, stocks edge lower
BUDAPEST, June 20 The Hungarian forint held steady ahead of a Tuesday policy meeting by the National Bank of Hungary , when it is expected to keep its base rate on hold but decide to pump more liquidity into interbank markets. At 0811 GMT, most central European currencies were little changed, with the Romanian leu gaining 0.1 percent and the Polish zloty shedding 0.1 percent.
