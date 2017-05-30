Cee Markets-Budapest stocks hit record high, crown tests 3 1/2-year peak
Budapest's main stock index crossed the 35,000-point mark, surging to a record high before retreating below that line by 0823 GMT, though still up 0.5 percent. Thursday's May Czech and Polish manufacturing indices pointed to slower than expected economic expansion.
