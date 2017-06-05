Cash-rich companies are king in the s...

Cash-rich companies are king in the stock market right now

Read more: SFGate

And with the Federal Reserve expected to hike interest rates later this month, equity investors are seeking companies well-equipped to withstand tighter lending conditions. In other words, they want to buy stocks with strong balance sheets - ones with easy access to liquidity and minimal debt exposure.

Chicago, IL

