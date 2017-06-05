Canada Stocks-TSX rises, boosted by energy and financial shares
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and a stronger-than-expected domestic jobs report added to the case for interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada. Canada's job growth accelerated in May at its fastest pace in eight months, prompting economists to suggest the Bank of Canada could raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.
