Canada Stocks-TSX lifted by banks; Hudson's Bay surges on call to explore options
Canada's main stock index was lifted by shares of financial firms on Monday, while energy companies got a boost as oil prices steadied after coming under pressure over the past month. Royal Bank of Canada was the biggest gainer on the index, up 1.0 percent at C$94.47, followed by Toronto-Dominion Bank, which advanced 1.0 percent to C$65.7. The financials group gained 1.0 percent.
