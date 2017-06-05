Bay Area stocks: Apple investors shrug, following latest product debuts

John Ternus, Apple vice president of Mac and iPad hardware, talks about the new MacBooks at the Worldwide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif., on Monday, June 5, 2017. Apple made a splash Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose as it unveiled several new operating systems and product upgrades, including a new smart home speaker called HomePod .

