Banks help European shares as ECB talk dominates, offsetting tech slump

MILAN, June 28 European shares ended flat on Wednesday as a third day of gains for banking stocks in a session dominated by bets about future central bank action offset a tech sell-off. The STOXX 600 ended flat as further gains among financials, which benefit from tighter monetary policy, drove the pan-European index off a 2-month low hit in morning trading.

