BAML: The crazy week of political news is triggering 'monster' moves in markets
Just this week alone, a fired FBI Director testified on whether the US president tried to shut down an investigation, key Middle Eastern countries isolated Qatar , and the UK held an election . The specter of political risk prompted investor flows into bonds at the fastest pace in over two years, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun 2
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May 26
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
