Aust stocks expected to lift on Monday
The Australian share market looks set to open higher on Monday with positive leads from Wall Street where stocks were lifted on the back of US job figures. AMP Capital's chief economist Shane Oliver is tipping the local market to open 27 points higher on Monday, thanks to Friday's "softer than expected" numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Fri
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May 26
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC