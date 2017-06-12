Asian stocks up as investors shrug off tech rout, eye Fed
Asian stock markets were higher on Tuesday as investors brushed off a second day of big losses on Wall Street tech stocks a day before the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat at 19,913.55 and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.5 percent to 2,370.16.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun 2
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May 26
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC