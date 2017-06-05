Asian stocks drop ahead of U.K. election

Asian stocks benchmarks were mostly edging Thursday as investors parsed economic data and awaited market-moving events in Europe, including Britain's general election and a European Central Bank meeting. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.1 per cent to 20,009.13 and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.3 per cent to 2,354.05.

