Asian shares mixed as Wall St tech dive weighs on sentiment

Asian stocks were mixed Friday as a tech sell-off overnight on Wall Street shaded sentiment among investors who continued to focus on central bank policies, including Japan's decision Friday to keep its ultra-lax monetary stance intact. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index rose 0.4 percent to 19,912.90 but South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.1 percent to 2,359.26.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.