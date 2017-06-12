Asian shares mixed as Wall St tech dive weighs on sentiment
Asian stocks were mixed Friday as a tech sell-off overnight on Wall Street shaded sentiment among investors who continued to focus on central bank policies, including Japan's decision Friday to keep its ultra-lax monetary stance intact. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index rose 0.4 percent to 19,912.90 but South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.1 percent to 2,359.26.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun 2
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May 26
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC