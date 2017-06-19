Asian shares flat as weak oil prices weigh on investors

Asian shares are ending the week on a subdued note with most indexes little changed Friday as the price of oil halted its decline, while still hovering near its lowest level in almost a year. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged less than 0.1 percent lower to 20,106.85 and South Korea's Kospi was unchanged at 2,370.56.

