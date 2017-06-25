Asia Stocks Advance as Crude Gains fo...

Asia Stocks Advance as Crude Gains for Third Day: Markets Wrap

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Asian stocks started the week higher as technology shares continued a recovery and oil climbed for a third straight session after entering a bear market last week. Equities from South Korea to Hong Kong rose as crude futures held above $43 a barrel. Technology shares had the biggest advance in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ... Jun 2 Carlos pearl 1
News Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400 May 26 Miranda 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May '17 AIPAC mohels 3
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May '17 About time 38
News Don't care about the French election? Your 401(... Apr '17 tomin cali 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr '17 BOB 1
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Apr '17 Bryce Knorr 180
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC