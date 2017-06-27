A crucial stock market indicator just got its most bullish...

That seems to be the question hedge funds are asking themselves as they continue to bet that the so-called stock market fear gauge will fall further from current near-record-low levels. Positioning on VIX futures, which allow investors to bet on whether or not the stock market will see big price swings, is now the most bearish on record, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data going back to 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.