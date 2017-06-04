3 Fire-Sale Stocks: Will They Bounce Back or Burn You?

It's hard to find stocks that are selling at a decent discount these days, which makes it even more surprising when a company's stock is selling at bargain-basement prices. Yet when we asked three of our contributors to each name a company they think is selling at fire-sale prices, they each quickly responded: with offshore rig company Transocean Here's a look at why all three of these companies' stocks are trading at such low valuations lately and whether or not this could be a buying opportunity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.