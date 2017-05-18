Wall St. edges up as investors buy be...

Wall St. edges up as investors buy beaten down stocks

15 hrs ago

U.S. stocks edged up slightly on Thursday as investors sought bargains a day after the market slumped following a scandal that cast a shadow over Donald Trump's presidency and the future of his ambitious pro-growth agenda. Reports that Trump had tried to intervene in an ongoing federal investigation led to the harshest selloff in U.S. stocks on Wednesday since his election in November.

