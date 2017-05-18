Wall St. edges up as investors buy beaten down stocks
U.S. stocks edged up slightly on Thursday as investors sought bargains a day after the market slumped following a scandal that cast a shadow over Donald Trump's presidency and the future of his ambitious pro-growth agenda. Reports that Trump had tried to intervene in an ongoing federal investigation led to the harshest selloff in U.S. stocks on Wednesday since his election in November.
