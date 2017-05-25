US stocks extend rally to fifth day as tech companies rise
U.S. stocks are up for the fifth straight day Wednesday morning as materials and real estate companies move higher. Technology and industrial companies are making some of the largest gains while retailers of home improvement products, jewelry and car parts are all falling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|31
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar '17
|Retribution
|6
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC