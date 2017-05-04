UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * LLOYDS: British bank Lloyds plans to hand the reins to its finance director if the bank's chief executive quits for another job, The Times reported on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr 17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr 16
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar '17
|Retribution
|6
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC