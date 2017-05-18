U.S. stocks suffered $9-billion outflow as Trump storm built

A trader works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange May 18. A trader works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange May 18. Investors ditched almost $9-billion of U.S. equities as political turmoil in Washington built up in the past week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch figures showed on Friday. Funds invested in U.S. equities saw outflows of $8.9-billion in the week to Wednesday - their third straight week of outflows -- while those dedicated to European stocks added $1.1-billion, the largest in 39 weeks and the ninth straight week of inflows.

