U.S. stocks slump, bonds rally amid Trump turmoil

The turmoil engulfing President Donald Trump's administration spilled into financial markets as U.S. stocks fell the most since March, measures of volatility spiked higher and Treasuries rallied with gold. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 250 points, shattering the calm that gripped markets in the past month as the crisis threatened to derail the policy agenda that helped push equities to records as recently as Monday.

