Toronto stock index outperforms American peers, Canadian dollar slips
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.93 points to 15,613.97 after 90 minutes of trading, driven by oil and gas stocks. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 21.96 points to 20,984.98, the S&P 500 index fell 4.37 points to 2,394.92 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 13.48 points to 6,087.28.
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr 17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr 16
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar '17
|Retribution
|6
