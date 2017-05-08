Toronto stock index outperforms American peers, Canadian dollar slips

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.93 points to 15,613.97 after 90 minutes of trading, driven by oil and gas stocks. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 21.96 points to 20,984.98, the S&P 500 index fell 4.37 points to 2,394.92 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 13.48 points to 6,087.28.

