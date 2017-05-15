There's a new biggest risk to global ...

There's a new biggest risk to global markets

15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Investors now see the tightening of Chinese credit as the most pronounced "tail risk" they face, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of 213 money managers with almost $650 billion under management. Banking regulators have recently boosted efforts to keep risky lending behavior to a minimum amid worry that excessive credit may create problems further down the line.

Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

