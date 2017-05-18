The close: TSX closes up as oil rises...

The close: TSX closes up as oil rises, earnings lift U.S. stocks

Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday ahead of the Victoria Day holiday long weekend, led by energy shares as oil prices rose, while the financials and materials groups also climbed. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 181.3 points, or 1.19 per cent, at 15,458.46 as the price of U.S. benchmark crude oil rose nearly $1 to $50.29 .

