Stock pickers in the largest part of the market are crushing it
Large-cap managers outperformed their benchmark indexes at the best rate since February 2015, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The managers, tasked with singling out individual stocks that can do better than the broader market, had a 63% outperformance rate, according to a note Tuesday by Savita Subramanian, an equity and quant strategist at BAML.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr 17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr 16
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar '17
|Retribution
|6
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC