Stock markets plunge amid uncertainty swirling around U.S. president, gold jumps
Stock markets around the world have plunged amid questions about Donald Trump's ability to follow through with his main economic policies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 179.28 points to 15,364.05 after 90 minutes of trading.
